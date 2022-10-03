Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of Daicel stock remained flat at $6.12 during midday trading on Monday. Daicel has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

About Daicel

(Get Rating)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.