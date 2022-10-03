Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,282 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

CGEM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 3,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,753. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

