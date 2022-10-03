CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,038,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in CSX by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 2.0 %

CSX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 24,138,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,119,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

