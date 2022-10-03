CryptoFranc Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $3.12 million and $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.