Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 16172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

