Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.54. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 77,821 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,849,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after buying an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

