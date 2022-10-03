Credit Suisse Group Cuts boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 45

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

