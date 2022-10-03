Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.