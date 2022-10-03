CPCoin (CPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.62 Million

CPCoin (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CPCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. CPCoin has a market cap of $9.62 million and $64,075.00 worth of CPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CPCoin

CPCoin (CPC) is a coin. CPCoin’s official Twitter account is @cpchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

