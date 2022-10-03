Cowen Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $5.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital cut Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

About Sunlight Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.