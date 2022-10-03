Cowen Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $5.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $8.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital cut Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Sunlight Financial Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
