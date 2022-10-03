Costello Asset Management INC Sells 960 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 141,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.90. 115,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a market cap of $358.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

