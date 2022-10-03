Costello Asset Management INC Has $759,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,044.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CSX were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. 241,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,137,367. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

