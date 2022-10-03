Costello Asset Management INC Has $465,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

