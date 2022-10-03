Costello Asset Management INC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 3.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,120. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

