Costello Asset Management INC Has $103,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

