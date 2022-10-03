Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

