COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
