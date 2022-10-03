Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 96,453 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,453 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 393,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,035. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

