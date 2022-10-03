Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $36.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 3.3 %

FCNCA stock traded up $26.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $823.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

