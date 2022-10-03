Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 860 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 20.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.03. 52,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,145. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

