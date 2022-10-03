Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 8160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 42.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.