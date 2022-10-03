Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.27. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 106,302 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $13,499,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

