Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $137,142,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Copart by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. 2,000,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,883. Copart has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

