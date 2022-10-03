Contrasting Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) & NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellipharmaceutics International and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -233.44% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -352.99% -197.86%

Volatility & Risk

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 1.94 -$5.14 million ($0.27) -0.30 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($0.81) -0.91

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellipharmaceutics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellipharmaceutics International beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. It also provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

