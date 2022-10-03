Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 17,935 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 51,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -930.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

