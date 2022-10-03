Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

