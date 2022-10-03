Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.46. 693,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,665,709. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.