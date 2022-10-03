Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 128,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

