Congress Park Capital LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $455,000.
Insider Activity at Apollo Tactical Income Fund
In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
