Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.81. 108,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,329.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,329.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,048 shares of company stock worth $99,283,142. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

