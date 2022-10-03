Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 480,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,868,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.