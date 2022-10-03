Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 270 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $21.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $571.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,632. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.56 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.96.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

