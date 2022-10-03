Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of LCI Industries worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

