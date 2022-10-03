Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,885 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the period. Paycor HCM makes up approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $105,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYCR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. 3,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,453. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

