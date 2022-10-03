Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,206 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.14% of Construction Partners worth $111,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,448.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 566,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 321,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Construction Partners by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 266,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,030.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,719 shares of company stock worth $1,733,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

