Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,075 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.78% of CareDx worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CareDx by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in CareDx by 21.2% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,024,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after buying an additional 179,545 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. 24,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $914.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.05. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

