Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

