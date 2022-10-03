Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250,807 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.24% of PROS worth $85,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PROS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.60.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

