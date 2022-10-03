Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 73,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,301. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $102.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

