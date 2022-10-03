Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

