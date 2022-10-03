Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.90% of National Research worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRC stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,661,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,892,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

