Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CCM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

