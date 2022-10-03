Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CCM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.
