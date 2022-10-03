Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE:CNDB remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,908. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter valued at $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

