COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of COMS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,010,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,101. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Stories

