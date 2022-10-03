Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.7 %

CTG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

