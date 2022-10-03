Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.76

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

