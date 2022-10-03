Comparing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Bank of South Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.25 $47.70 million $0.91 12.55 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.24 $6.74 million $1.10 14.87

Profitability

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 31.99% 9.24% 1.02% Bank of South Carolina 30.46% 12.87% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Commerce and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 1 3.33 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Heritage Commerce pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Bank of South Carolina on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

