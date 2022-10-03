Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.58

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Comerica Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

