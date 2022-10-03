Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 10,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

