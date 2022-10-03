Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $430.00

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.26), with a volume of 21661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($5.74).

Cohort Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2,063.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 8.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

